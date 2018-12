National Football League quarterback Colin Kaepernick (right) watches a match between Serena Williams and Venus Williams during the fifth day of the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, on Aug. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (R) in action against Atlanta Falcons safety Brian Poole (L) during the first half of a National Football League game at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia, on Dec. 18, 2016. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick takes a knee during the playing of the national anthem prior to the first half of a National Football League game between the 49ers and the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, on Dec. 18, 2016. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

The head coach of the Washington Redskins said that National Football League (NFL) team would not be signing controversial free agent Colin Kaepernick even after losing a second quarterback to injury.

Jay Gruden said the team had spoken to Kaepernick but probably would go in a different direction, the Washington Post reported.