The head coach of Spain's national soccer team said Friday after making several roster changes ahead of the squad's first two Euro 2020 qualification matches that the team is evolving but not undergoing a complete overhaul.
Luis Enrique raised eyebrows with eight of his call-ups - defenders Juan Bernat and Sergi Gomez, midfielders Jesus Navas, Fabian Ruiz, Sergio Canales and Dani Parejo and forwards Jaime Mata and Iker Muniain - for games against Norway in Valencia, Spain, on March 23 and against Malta in Ta' Qali three days later.