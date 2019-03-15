Spanish national soccer team head coach Luis Enrique announces his call-ups for his squad's first two Euro 2020 qualification matches during a press conference in Madrid, Spain, on March 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/Juan Carlos Hidalgo

(left to right, top to bottom) Forward Jaime Mata, midfielders Jesus Navas, Dani Parejo and Fabian Ruiz, defenders Juan Bernat and Sergi Gomez, midfielder centrocampista Sergio Canales and forward Iker Muniain are the eight new faces included among head coach Luis Enrique's list of call-ups for his squad's first two Euro 2020 qualifying matches against Norway and Malta. EPA-EFE

The head coach of Spain's national soccer team said Friday after making several roster changes ahead of the squad's first two Euro 2020 qualification matches that the team is evolving but not undergoing a complete overhaul.

Luis Enrique raised eyebrows with eight of his call-ups - defenders Juan Bernat and Sergi Gomez, midfielders Jesus Navas, Fabian Ruiz, Sergio Canales and Dani Parejo and forwards Jaime Mata and Iker Muniain - for games against Norway in Valencia, Spain, on March 23 and against Malta in Ta' Qali three days later.