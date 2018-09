The head coach of Uruguay's national soccer team, Oscar Washington Tabarez, takes part in a press conference on June 4, 2018, after a training session outside Montevideo. EPA-EFE/Raul Martinez

Oscar Washington Tabarez, the Uruguayan national soccer team's head coach for more than a decade until his contract expired after the 2018 World Cup, has signed a new four-year deal, Uruguay's soccer federation (AUF) said Friday.

The South American country's team has been without a full-time coach in recent weeks and played a friendly against Mexico on Sept. 6 under the guidance of U-20 manager Fabian Coito.