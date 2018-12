Patrick Cummins (C) of Australia is seen as Indian players celebrate his dismissal during day two of the first Test match between Australia and India at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Australia, Dec 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID MARIUZ AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT, EDITORIAL USE ONLY, NO USE IN BOOKS, NEWS REPORTING PURPOSES ONLY

Travis Head of Australia bats during day two of the first Test match between Australia and India at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Australia, Dec 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID MARIUZ AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT, EDITORIAL USE ONLY, NO USE IN BOOKS, NEWS REPORTING PURPOSES ONLY

Travis Head's fighting 61 off 149 balls helped Australia reach 191/7 on Friday, the second day of the first test against India, after off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took three top-order wickets and helped India dominate the day's play.

India were all out for 250 runs in the first innings when Mohammad Shami got out on the first ball of the day at the Adelaide Oval.