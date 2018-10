Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (C) in action during the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Miami Heat and the Washington Wizards at CapitalOne Arena in Washington, DC, USA, 18 October 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

The Canadian center Kelly Olynyk, with 0.2 tenths of a second to go, scored the basket that allowed the Miami Heat to beat the Washington Wizards 112-113 away and give the Heat their first win in the new season of the NBA on Thursday.

After losing last night frustratingly 104-101 against the Magic of Orlando, also as visitors, the Heat had no time to rest, arriving in the capital of the nation to spoil the debut of the local team.