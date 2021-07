Caroline Chew of Singapore riding Tribiani performs in the Dressage Individual Grand Prix qualification round during the Equestrian events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Baji Koen Equestrian Park in Setagaya, Tokyo, Japan, 25 July 2021.EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

The Federation Equestre Internationale and the Tokyo Organizing Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games have begun heat and humidity protocols to "allow our equine and human athletes to optimise their performance in the Tokyo climate," the FEI said Monday.

Efforts to minimize the impact of heat and humidity on performance have been ongoing since before the Atlanta 1996 Olympic Games, the FEI said in a communique.