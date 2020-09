Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook (L) in action against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Dennis Schroder (R) of Germany during the second half of the NBA basketball first round Western Conference playoff game seven between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Kissimmee, Florida, USA, 02 September 2020. EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

The Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder huddle during a time-out with 1.1 seconds left in the NBA basketball first round Western Conference playoff game seven between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Kissimmee, Florida, USA, 02 September 2020. EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

Houston Rockets guard James Harden (C) falls to the ground while loosing the ball against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half of the NBA basketball first round Western Conference playoff game seven between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Kissimmee, Florida, USA, 02 September 2020. EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (R) makes the game winning free throw after getting fouled by Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (L) at the end of game buzzer during the second half of the NBA basketball semifinal Eastern Conference playoff game two between the Miami Heat and the Milwaukee Bucks at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Kissimmee, Florida, USA, 02 September 2020. EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER