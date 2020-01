Mechanics with the Techeetah team prepare on 17 January 2020 for the Santiago ePrix, the third race of the 2019-2020 Formula E Championship. High heat is expected to be a key factor in the race, which will be held on 18 January in Santiago, Chile. EPA-EFE/Alberto Valdes

Mechanics with the Porsche team prepare on 17 January 2020 for the Santiago ePrix, the third race of the 2019-2020 Formula E Championship. High heat is expected to be a key factor in the race, which will be held on 18 January in Santiago, Chile. EPA-EFE/Alberto Valdes

Mechanics with the BMW i Andretti Motorsport team prepare on 17 January 2020 for the Santiago ePrix, the third race of the 2019-2020 Formula E Championship. High heat is expected to be a key factor in the race, which will be held on 18 January in Santiago, Chile. EPA-EFE/Alberto Valdes

Temperatures as high as 35 C (95 F) could present the biggest challenge for the teams that will be competing on Saturday in the Santiago ePrix, the third race of the 2019-2020 Formula E Championship.

The intense heat has been felt since Wednesday by the 12 teams' mechanics, whose main concern is ensuring that the drivers of the 24 electric open-wheel racing cars can maximize their battery power.