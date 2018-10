Diego Buonanotte (C) from Universidad Catolica April 25, 2017, at a Copa Libertadores match betweeb San Lorenzo of Argentina and Universidad Catolica from Chile at the Nuevo Gasometro stadium in Buenos Aires. EPA-EFE FILE/David Fernández

League-leading Universidad Catolica will host second-place Universidad de Concepcion here Saturday evening in a key late-season match-up in Chilean soccer.

UC (51 points) would relinquish first place with a loss but move five points clear of the Concepcion-based club (49 points) with a victory in Matchday 26 of 30 action at San Carlos de Apoquindo Stadium.