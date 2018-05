AC Milan forward Fabio Borini celebrates after giving his team a 4-1 lead during an Italian Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Hellas Verona at Giuseppe Meazza Stadium (San Siro) in Milan, Italy, on May 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/MATTEO BAZZI

AC Milan's players celebrate during an Italian Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Hellas Verona at Giuseppe Meazza Stadium (San Siro) in Milan, Italy, on May 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/MATTEO BAZZI

Hellas Verona midfielder Andrea Danzi (L) and teammate Romulo react during an Italian Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Hellas Verona at Giuseppe Meazza Stadium (San Siro) in Milan, Italy, on May 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/MATTEO BAZZI

AC Milan on Saturday beat Hellas Verona 4-1 in late-season action in Serie A, making official Hellas's relegation to Serie B, the Italian league's second division.

Milan dominated the contest from nearly start to finish and took the lead at San Siro with a goal by Hakan Calhanoglu in the 10th minute.