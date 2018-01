Verona's miedfielder Bruno Zuculini celebrates scoring during the Italian Serie A soccer match between US Sassuolo and Hellas Verona FC in Reggio Emilia, Italy, 25 November 2017. EPA-EFE/ELISABETTA BARACCHI

Italy’s Serie A side Hellas Verona said Tuesday is was transferring its Argentine midfielder Bruno Zuculini to Club Atlético River Plate of Buenos Aires.

Zuculini, who was born in 1993 in Belén de Escobar, an Argentine city within the Buenos Aires province, is thus set to make a return to his home turf after a large stint playing in Europe.