England's central midfielder Jordan Henderson and striker Jamie Vardy on Tuesday attended the last English squad's training session prior to their crucial Russia 2018 semifinal match against Croatia. Both are tapped to play Wednesday's match in Moscow.

Henderson, the Liverpool City captain and midfielder who injured his hamstring during the quarter-final match against Sweden has recovered enough to play on England's starting-eleven formation versus Croatia's Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic.