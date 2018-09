Colo Colo's Juan Manuel Insaurralde (C) fights for the ball with Antonio Carlos (C, left) of Palmeiras during the first leg of the Copa Libertadores quarterfinals played between Chile's Colo colo and Brazil's Palmeiras at Estadio Monumental in Santiago de Chile, Chile, 20 September 2018. EPA-EFE/ELVIS GONZALEZ

Colo colo's Esteban Paredes (R) fights for the ball with Thiago Santos (L) of Palmeiras during the first leg of the Copa Libertadores quarterfinals played between Chile's Colo colo and Brazil's Palmeiras at Estadio Monumental in Santiago de Chile, Chile, 20 September 2018. EPA-EFE/ELVIS GONZALEZ

Colo Colo's Lucas Barrios (L) fights for the ball with Antonio Carlos (R) of Palmeiras during the first leg of the Copa Libertadores quarterfinals played between Chile's Colo colo and Brazil's Palmeiras at Estadio Monumental in Santiago de Chile, Chile, 20 September 2018. EPA-EFE/ELVIS GONZALEZ

The goals by Bruno Henrique and Dudu carried Brazil's Palmeiras to a 2-0 victory against the Chilean Colo Colo Thursday in Leg 1 of the Copa Libertadores quarterfinals.

Palmeiras, under coach Luiz Felipe Scolari, played strong against a rival that was superior during some moments of the match but lacked forcefulness and character to achieve a more favorable result.