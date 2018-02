America's Henry Martin (R) fights for the ball with Eduardo Tercero (L), of Lobos BUAP, during the Clausura tournament 5th-round match between America and Lobos BUAP at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, Mexico, on Feb. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE MENDEZ

America's Henry Martin (L) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Lobos BUAP during the Clausura tournament 5th-round match between America and Lobos BUAP at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, Mexico, on Feb. 3, 2018. EFE/JOSE MENDEZ

America's Henry Martin (L) celebrates scoring a goal against Lobos BUAP during the Clausura tournament 5th-round match between America and Lobos BUAP at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, Mexico, on Feb. 3, 2018. EFE/JOSE MENDEZ

Henry Martin had a hat trick as America blasted the Lobos BUAP 5-1 during the fifth week of the Mexican soccer league's Clausura 2018 tournament.

Martin nailed goals in minutes 35, 45 and 47, while Renato Ibarra added a score in the 79th minute and Jeremy Menez finished it off for the Aguilas in minute 82.