Pauline Parmentier of France in action during her semi final match against Irina Begu of Romania at the TEB BNP Paribas Istanbul Cup tennis tournament in Istanbul, Turkey, April 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Erdem Sahin

Slovenia's Polona Hercog in action during her semi final match againts Maria Sakkari of Greece at the TEB BNP Paribas Istanbul Cup tennis tournament in Istanbul, Turkey, April 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Erdem Sahin

Slovenia's Polona Hercog and France's Pauline Parmentier on Saturday qualified for the final of the Istanbul Cup.

In the semifinals, Hercog managed to beat Greece's Maria Sakkari, 6-4, 6-2, while Parmentier defeated Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu, seeded seventh, 6-3, 6-4.