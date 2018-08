Omar Hinestroza (left) of Panamanian club Universitario is marked by Diego Estrada (right) of Costa Rica's Herediano during the Aug. 29, 2018, second leg of their quarter-final clash in the CONCACAF League club soccer tournament. The match was played at Agustin Muquita Sanchez Stadium in La Chorrera, Panama. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

Oliver Fula (center) of Panamanian club Universitario in action during the second leg of a CONCACAF League quarter-final clash between Universitario and Costa Rica's Herediano at Agustin Muquita Sanchez Stadium in La Chorrera, Panama. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

Players for Costa Rican club Herediano celebrate their 5-1 aggregate victory over Panama's Universitario in the quarter-finals of the CONCACAF League club soccer tournament. The second leg, won 2-1 by Herediano, was played on Aug. 29, 2018, at Agustin Muquita Sanchez Stadium in La Chorrera, Panama. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

Costa Rica's Herediano has wrapped up a 5-1 victory on aggregate over Panama's Universitario and booked a spot in next month's semi-finals of the CONCACAF League regional club soccer tournament.

Herediano had won the Aug. 22 first leg in Heredia, Costa Rica, by the score of 3-0 and finished off the routine quarter-final victory with a 2-1 second-leg victory on Wednesday night in La Chorrera.