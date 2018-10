Motagua's Roman Castillo (left) dribbles ahead of Herediano's Keyner Brown during the first leg of the CONCACAF League finals, a contest played on Oct. 25, 2018, in San Jose, Costa Rica. EPA-EFE/Jeffrey Arguedas

Motagua's Roman Castillo (left) and Herediano goalkeeper Leonel Moreira in action during the first leg of the CONCACAF League finals, a match played on Oct. 25, 2018, in San Jose, Costa Rica. EPA-EFE/Jeffrey Arguedas

Herediano's players celebrate a goal against Honduran club Motagua during the first leg of the CONCACAF League finals, a match played on Oct. 25, 2018, in San Jose, Costa Rica. EPA-EFE/Jeffrey Arguedas

Costa Rican club Herediano defeated visiting Honduran side Motagua 2-0 in the first leg of the CONCACAF League finals thanks to goals by Jimmy Marin and Allan Cruz.

Motagua came out of the gates showing speed and ambition Thursday night at Eladio Rosabal Cordero Stadium outside this capital.