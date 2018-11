Players for Costa Rican club Herediano celebrate after defeating Honduran club Motagua 3-2 on aggregate in the final of the CONCACAF League soccer tournament. Herediano won the final despite losing the second leg 2-1 on Nov. 1, 2018, in Tegucigalpa. EPA-EFE/Gustavo Amador

Roman Castillo of Honduran club Motagua reacts during the second leg of the final of the CONCACAF League soccer tournament. Costa Rican club Herediano lost 2-1 to Motagua in the Nov. 1, 2018, second leg in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, but won the title with a 3-2 victory on aggregate. EPA-EFE/Gustavo Amador

Matias Galvaliz (behind) of Honduran club Motagua vies for the ball with Omar Arellano (front) of Costa Rican side Herediano during the second leg of the CONCACAF League final, a match played in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, on Nov. 1, 2018. Herediano won the final 3-2 on aggregate despite losing the second leg 2-1. EPA-EFE/Gustavo Amador