The Mets' Dominic Smith (R) is safe at home plate after colliding with the Dodgers' Austin Barnes (L) on a double by Kevin Plawecki during the second inning of the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets at Citi Field in New York, New York, USA, Jun. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

The Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez rounds the bases past the Mets' Jose Reyes (R) during the first inning of the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets at Citi Field in New York, New York, USA, Jun. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

The Dodgers' Justin Turner hits a game winning home run during the eleventh inning of the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets at Citi Field in New York, New York, USA, 24 June 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Puerto Rican shortstop Enrique Hernandez and first baseman Cody Bellinger each hit two home runs on Sunday for the Los Angeles Dodgers in a 8-7 win over the New York Mets.

Hernandez (12) started off the attack in the first inning by hitting the ball pitched by starting pitcher Jerry Blevins.