Leixoes' Pedro Henrique (L) fights for the ball with Pepe of FC Porto during the Portugal Cup soccer match between Leixoes and FC Porto played at the Mar Stadium in Matosinhos, Portugal, 15 January 2019. EPA-EFE/FERNANDO VELUDO

Leixoes' Pedro Henrique (R) fights for the ball with Felipe of FC Porto during the Portugal Cup soccer match between Leixoes and FC Porto played at the Mar Stadium in Matosinhos, northwestern Portugal, 15 january 2019. EPA-EFE/FERNANDO VELUDO

FC Porto's Hernani celebrates a goal against Leixoes during their Portugal Cup soccer match played at the Mar Stadium in Matosinhos, northwestern Portugal, 15 January 2019. EPA-EFE/FERNANDO VELUDO

FC Porto's Hector Herrera (L) celebrates scoring during the Portugal Cup soccer match between Leixoes and FC Porto played at the Mar Stadium in Matosinhos, northwestern Portugal, 15 January 2019. EPA-EFE/FERNANDO VELUDO

Hernani's 118th-minute extra-time goal saved Porto from Second Division side Leixoes on Tuesday and sent them into the semi-finals of the Portuguese Cup, where they will face Braga next.

The visitors seemed to be on course to win the match with an 11th-minute goal from Mexican midfielder Hector Herrera, although Leixoes, the only second division team in the quarter-finals, managed to draw 1-1 in the 78th minute with a goal by Brazilian Paulo Pinto.