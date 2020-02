Athletic Club's players celebrate their victory against FC Barcelona after the Spanish King's Cup quarters final between Athletic Bilbao and FC Barcelona at San Mames stadium in Bilbao, northern Spain, 06 February 2020. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL TONA

Real Sociedad's players celebrate their victory after the Spanish King's Cup quarters final between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, 06 February 2020. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Athletic Club's forward Inaki Williams (C) in action during the Spanish King's Cup quarters final between Athletic Bilbao and FC Barcelona at San Mames stadium in Bilbao, northern Spain, 06 February 2020. EPA-EFE/LUIS TEJIDO

Real Sociedad's Alexsandar Isak scores a goal during the Spanish King's Cup quarters final between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, 06 February 2020. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Real Sociedad and Athletic Bilbao have become the heroes of the Copa del Rey after eliminating Real Madrid and Barcelona in the quarterfinals and will face off on Sunday in a classic Basque derby.

It is one of the derbies that has raised most expectations in the capital of Gipuzkoa in recent seasons, with both teams at the top of the LaLiga table separated by just three points.