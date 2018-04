epa06644423 Golden State Warriors center JaVale McGee (L) tries to block a shot against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (R) in the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA, 03 April 2018. EPA/LARRY W. SMITH SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

epa06644426 Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (R) goes to the basket against Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams (L) of New Zealand in the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA, 03 April 2018. EPA/LARRY W. SMITH SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Golden State Warrior Kevin Durant (R) takes a shot against Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George (L) in the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA, Apr. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Kevin Durant scored 34 points and made 10 rebounds on Tuesday night as the Golden State Warriors beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 111-107, despite a mammoth effort from Russell Westbrook.

Despite putting up a huge 44 points and 16 rebounds with six assists, Westbrook could not drag his team over the line against the reigning NBA champions.