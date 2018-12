Diego Lainez (R) of America vies for the ball with Igor Lichnovsky (L) of Cruz Azul during the first leg of the final of the Mexican soccer tournament held at the Azteca stadium, in Mexico City, Mexico, 14 December 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

Guido Rodriguez (L) of America vies for the ball with Roberto Alvarado (R) of Cruz Azul during the first leg of the final of the Mexican soccer tournament held at the Azteca stadium, in Mexico City, Mexico, 14 December 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

America's head coach Miguel Herrera (R) argues with the central referee Fernando Guerrero (C) during the first leg of the final of the Mexican soccer tournament held at the Azteca stadium, in Mexico City, Mexico, 14 December 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

The head coach of Mexico City side Club America said his team is in a good position despite having played poorly in a scoreless draw against crosstown rival Cruz Azul in the first leg of the Mexican soccer league's Apertura 2018 final.

"There's still one 90-minute game left, and we'll give it our all. We're more alive than ever," Miguel Herrera said after Thursday night's contest at Estadio Azteca (the home ground for both clubs).