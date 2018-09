Schalke's head coach Domenico Tedesco reacts during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Schalke 04 and Hertha BSC Berlin in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Sept. 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Schalke's Yevhen Konoplyanka (R) reacts during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Schalke 04 and Hertha BSC Berlin in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Sept. 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Berlin's Ondrej Duda (2-R) while scoring the first goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Schalke 04 and Hertha BSC Berlin in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Sept. 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Hertha on Sunday topped Schalke 2-0 to earn its second Bundesliga win, while handing its rival its second defeat.

Slovak midfielder Ondrej Duda scored twice, his first tally coming at the quarter hour mark on an assist by Dutch forward Javairo Dilrosun.