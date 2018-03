Hertha Berlin's players celebrate after their victory in a German Bundesliga soccer match against Hamburger in Hamburg, Germany, March 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

German police guard the pitch after a German Bundesliga soccer match between Hamburger SV and Hertha BSC in Hamburg, Germany, March 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

Hamburger's players show their disappointment after the German Bundesliga soccer match between Hamburger SV and Hertha BSC in Hamburg, Germany, March 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

Hertha Berlin on Saturday rallied for 2-1 away win over Hamburger, putting that northern German squad in further danger of relegation.

Hamburger is currently second to last in the Bundesliga table with 18 points, seven fewer than 16th-placed Mainz, which lost 3-0 to Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.