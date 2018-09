Hoffenheim's Ermin Bicakcic reacts during a German Bundesliga soccer match between TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and Borussia Dortmund in Sinsheim, Germany, Sept. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/ARMANDO BABANI

Borussia Dortmund players celebrate after scoring the 1-1 equalizer during a German Bundesliga soccer match against TSG 1899 Hoffenheim in Sinsheim, Germany, Sept. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/ARMANDO BABANI

Borussia Moenchengladbach players leave the field after a German Bundesliga soccer match against Hertha BSC in Berlin, Germany, Sept. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/FELIPE TRUEBA

Berlin players celebrate with fans after winning a German Bundesliga soccer match against Borussia Moenchengladbach in Berlin, Germany, Sept. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/FELIPE TRUEBA

Hertha defeated Borussia Monchengladbach 4-2 in Matchday 4 of 34 action on Saturday to provisionally top the Bundesliga table, although Bayern Munich needs only a draw in an away match against Schalke to regain the lead.

Belgian midfielder Thorgan Hazard gave Monchengladbach the advantage in the 29th minute when he successfully converted a penalty kick.