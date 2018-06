Luis Rubiales (R), president of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), and new Spanish national soccer team head coach Fernando Hierro (L) attend a press conference in Krasnodar, Russia, June 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAVIER ETXEZARRETA

Fernando Hierro on Wednesday during his presentation as Spain's new national soccer team coach confessed that he would not have forgiven himself had he had said no to the Royal Spanish Soccer Federation (RFEF) offer to helm the squad.

Hierro was appointed by RFEF president Luis Rubiales to replace coach Julen Lopetegui, who was sacked just two days before Spain's World Cup debut against Portugal.