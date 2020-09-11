The English Premier League is poised to leap back into action behind closed doors this weekend with a tantalizing battle of the champions as last season’s winners Liverpool host newly-promoted Leeds United.
Liverpool's head coach Juergen Klopp looks on prior to the English Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC in Liverpool, Britain, 22 July 2020. EFE/EPA/FILE/Laurence Griffiths/NMC
