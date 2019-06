Uruguayan national soccer team coach Oscar Washington Tabarez watches his players practice on June 3, 2019, in Montevideo, Uruguay, in preparation for the 2019 Copa America. EPA-EFE FILE/Raul Martinez

Uruguay is preparing to take on Japan later this week in a Copa America match that could put the South American squad in the tournament's quarterfinals.

Coach Oscar Washington Tabarez's team heads into Thursday's match with a 4-0 blowout of Ecuador under its belt.