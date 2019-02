The Vince Lombardi Trophy sits between the LA Rams (R) and New England Patriots (L) helmets sit on stage for the NFL commissioner Roger Goodell press conference in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, Jan. 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady speaks to the media during the Patriots session of the National Football League's Super Bowl LIII Opening Night event at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, Jan. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick laughs as he speaks to the media during the Patriots session of the National Football League's Super Bowl LIII Opening Night event at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, Jan. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

The New England Patriots completed their second day of practice on Thursday since arriving in Atlanta ahead of Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams.

Every Patriots player participated in the hour and 20 minute session, with the exception of defensive lineman Dont'a Hightower, who was missing due to illness.