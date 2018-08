Argentina striker Gonzalo Higuain told reporters at his official unveiling at Italian side AC Milan, where he has moved on loan from Juventus, that he had considered a move to English side Chelsea but said the only person who would want him at that club would be the head coach, whereas everyone at the Milan side wanted him on the team.

Higuain briefly met with a group of excited fans ahead of his presentation at Il Diavolo, who he joined for 18 million euros ($20m) with the option of buying.