Argentina striker Gonzalo Higuain's move from AC Milan to Chelsea, Poland's Krzysztof Piatek move to replace him at the Milan club, and Ghanaian forward Kevin Prince Boateng's transfer to Barcelona from Sassuolo were the most notable deals that have been sealed during a surprising transfer window in Italy, which closes on Thursday.
Milan was the most active Serie A team during the winter transfer window, as it lost Higuain – who was playing on loan from Juventus – and signed Piatek from Genoa and talented Brazil midfielder Lucas Paqueta.