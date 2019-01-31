Forward Kevin-Prince Boateng during his revealing as new player at Barcelona, at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Jan. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Andreu Dalmau

Chelsea Gonzalo Higuain reacts ahead of the Carabao League Cup semi final second leg soccer match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Britain, Jan. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Milan's Krzysztof Piatek celebrates scoring the 2-0 lead during the Italy Cup quarter-finals soccer match between AC Milan and SSC Napoli at the Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan, Italy, Jan. 29, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/MATTEO BAZZI

Argentina striker Gonzalo Higuain's move from AC Milan to Chelsea, Poland's Krzysztof Piatek move to replace him at the Milan club, and Ghanaian forward Kevin Prince Boateng's transfer to Barcelona from Sassuolo were the most notable deals that have been sealed during a surprising transfer window in Italy, which closes on Thursday.

Milan was the most active Serie A team during the winter transfer window, as it lost Higuain – who was playing on loan from Juventus – and signed Piatek from Genoa and talented Brazil midfielder Lucas Paqueta.