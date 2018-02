Juventus' Gonzalo Higuain celebrates scoring during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between Juventus FC and Tottenham Hotspur at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, Feb. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE file/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Juventus' Argentine forward Gonzalo Higuain on Monday promised fans of the Italian club that he would be back in action as soon as possible, expressing his gratitude for the support he was shown after being injured in the 1-0 win over Torino.

The former Real Madrid forward was forced to leave the field 16 minutes into the Torino derby on Sunday after his ankle was struck by Torino's Salvatore Sirigu.