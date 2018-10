AC Milan's Giacomo Bonaventura (R) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the Italian Serie A match between AC Milan and Chievo Verona at Giuseppe Meazza Stadium in Milan, Italy, Oct. 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/Matteo Bazzi

Milan on Sunday prevailed over Chievo 3-1 in Serie A action thanks to a brace by Argentina forward Gonzalo Higuain and three assists by Spaniard Jesus Fernandez Saez, best known as Suso.

Playing on home ground, the San Siro stadium, Milan built up a 2-0 lead just 34 minutes into the first half, thanks to the brace Higuain scored over a seven-minute stretch.