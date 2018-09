Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (L) gains yardage on Los Angeles Chargers Damion Square during the second half of their game at the Stubhub Center in Carson, California, USA, Sep. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/EUGENE GARCIA

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (L) looks to pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of their game at the Stubhub Center in Carson, California, USA, Sep. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/EUGENE GARCIA

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (L) does a back flip celebration of his touchdown catch as teammate Chris Conley looks on against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half of their game at the Stubhub Center in Carson, California, USA, Sep. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/EUGENE GARCIA

Tyreek Hill scored three touchdowns, including a first quarter 91-yard punt return, as the Kansas City Chiefs opened their 2018 campaign with a 38-28 victory at the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Rookie quarterback Patrick Mahomes II had a hugely impressive debut, throwing 15 completions from 27 attempts for 256 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions.