Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Rich Hill delivers in the third inning of the MLB baseball game between the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, USA, Sep. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Yasmani Grandal (R) is congratulated by teammate Manny Machado (L) after hitting a solo home run in the sixth inning of the MLB baseball game between the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, USA, Sep. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

Los Angeles Dodgers left fielder Joc Pederson (L) is congratulated by teammates Yasiel Puig (C) of Cuba and Manny Machado (R) after hitting a solo home run in the first inning of the MLB baseball game between the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, USA, Sep. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

Rich Hill pitched seven innings for the Los Angeles Dodgers as they defeated the San Diego Padres 7-2 on Saturday.

The Dodgers, with a 86-69 record, lead the National League West standings, improving their chances of playing the finals to 91 percent.