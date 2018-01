Britain's Andy Murray warms up ahead of an exhibition match against Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain during the World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Dec. 29, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/MARTIN DOKOUPIL

Two-time former champion Andy Murray on Tuesday withdrew from the Brisbane International with a right hip injury.

The tournament confirmed the absence of the former world No. 1, now ranked 16, through a post on its official Twitter account, canceling his match against Ryan Harrison of the United States on Jan. 4.