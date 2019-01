Marcel Hirscher of Austria in action during his 2nd run of the men's FIS Alpine SKiing World Cup Slalom at the Planai in Schladming, Austria, 29 January 2019. EPA-EFE/EXPA/JFK

L-R: 2nd placed Alexis Pinturault of France, winner Marcel Hirscher of Austria, 3rd placed Daniel Yule of Switzerland during the flower ceremony of the men's FIS Alpine SKiing World Cup Slalom at the Planai in Schladming, Austria, 29 January 2019. EPA-EFE/EXPA/JFK

Austrian Marcel Hirscher achieved his tenth victory of this season's Alpine Skiing World Cup by winning the slalom in the Austrian resort of Schladming on Tuesday.

Hirscher, 29, increased his number of World Cup triumphs to 68, 18 behind Sweden's Ingemar Stenmark's absolute record. Tuesday's win was his 32nd slalom victory and his 135th podium placement.