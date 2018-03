(L-R) Second placed Henrik Kristofferson of Norway, winner Marcel Hirscher of Austria and third placed Ramon Zenhaeusern of Switzerland celebrate on the podium for the Men's Slalom race at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, Mar 4 2018. EFE- EPA/ANTONIO BAT

Marcel Hirscher of Austria celebrates winning the Men's Slalom race at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, Mar 4, 2018. EFE-EPA/ANTONIO BAT

Marcel Hirscher of Austria clears a gate during the Men's Slalom race at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, Mar 4, 2018. EFE-EPA/ANTONIO BAT

Austria's Marcel Hirscher won the penultimate men's World Cup slalom in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, on Sunday to secure his seventh, straight World Cup title.

A day after notching his 56th World Cup win, Marcel Hirscher confirmed his dominance by taking the lead in the first run and retained the first position after the second run of the discipline.