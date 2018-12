Second placed Thibaut Favrot (L) of France, winner Marcel Hirscher (C) of Austria and third placed Alexis Pinturault (R) of France celebrate on the podium of the men's Parallel Giant Slalom race at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup event in Alta Badia, Italy, 17 December 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDREA SOLERO

Austrian Marcel Hirscher scored his 62 race victory in the Alpine World Cup, winning the parallel giant slalom in Italy's Alta Badia ski resort on Monday, equalling his compatriot Annemarie Moser-Proell, who also won 62 races between 1969 and 1980.

Hirscher achieved his fourth victory of the season, and second consecutive, in the same scenario in which she won the giant slalom on Sunday.