Jaakko Hanninen (C) of Finland is on his way to take the third place in the men's Under 23 Road Race of the UCI Road Cycling World Championships near Lans, Austria, Sept. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL KOPATSCH

Bjorg Lambrecht (front) of Belgium is on his way to take the second place in the men's Under 23 Road Race of the UCI Road Cycling World Championships near Lans, Austria, Sept. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL KOPATSCH

Marc Hirschi of Switzerland celebrates while crossing the finish line to win the men's Under 23 Road Race of the UCI Road Cycling World Championships in Innsbruck, Austria, Sept. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Switzerland's Marc Hirschi on Friday won the men's U-23 Road Race here at the UCI Road Cycling World Championships.

Hirschi, who will race for Sunweb starting in 2019, was part of a three man breakaway that attacked with 10km (6.2mi) to go and he crossed the finish line first, completing the 179.5km (111.5mi) course in four hours, 24 minutes and five seconds.