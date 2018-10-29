Real Madrid's head coach Julen Lopetegui (L) reacts next to FC Barcelona's head coach Ernesto Valverde (R) during a Spanish LaLiga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, north eastern Spain, Oct. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/TONI ALBIR

Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui led the team's training session on Monday for what could be the last time, after having reportedly bid farewell to his players a day earlier in the Camp Nou dressing room following their heavy 5-1 defeat by Barcelona.

Madrid is to face third-tier Spanish league club Melilla in the Copa del Rey round of 32 on Wednesday, but Lopetegui may no longer be at the helm by then, as club President Florentino Perez is scheduled to hold a meeting later Monday with the board of directors on whether to sack the Spanish coach.