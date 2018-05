Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Tony Cingrani in action during the MLB baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres, at the Monterrey Baseball Stadium in Monterrey, Mexico, May 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL SIERRA

San Diego Padres left fielder Jose Pirela takes a swing while at bat during the MLB baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres, at the Monterrey Baseball Stadium in Monterrey, Mexico, May 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL SIERRA

San Diego Padres relief pitcher Kazuhisa Makita (R) in action during the MLB baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres, at the Monterrey Baseball Stadium in Monterrey, Mexico, May 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL SIERRA

In a game with no hits, the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the San Diego Padres 4-0 on Friday in the first of three games in the MLB series ongoing this weekend in Monterrey, of northern Mexico.

Walker Buehler, the Dodgers' rookie right-hander gave an outstanding performance and pitched six unhit innings and struck out to mark his second win.