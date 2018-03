Colombian rider Alvaro Hodeg with the Quick-Step Floors team celebrates his win in the first stage of the Catalonian Cycling Volta in Calella, Spain, on March 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/Quique Garcia

The peloton in action during the first stage of the Catalonian Cycling Volta in Calella, Spain, on March 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Quique Garcia

Colombian rider Alvaro Hodeg (R) with the Quick-Step Floors team celebrates his win in the first stage of the Catalonian Cycling Volta in Calella, Spain, on March 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Quique Garcia

Colombian cyclist Alvaro Hodeg (Quick-Step Floors) on Monday stunned experienced sprinters by running away with the first stage of the Tour of Catalonia road race.

The 21-year-old Hodeg made the most of the work of his teammate Bob Jungles of Luxembourg, crossing the finish line of the 152.3-kilometer stage first and prevailing over sprinters such Sam Bennet (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis).