Hoffenheim's Kevin Vogt (left) and Hannover's Niclas Füllkrug collide during a Bundesliga match on Friday, April 27, in Sinsheim, Germany. EFE-EPA/RONALD WITTEK

Hannover's Kenan Karaman (right) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Hoffenheim during a Bundesliga match on Friday, April 27, in Sinsheim, Germany. EFE-EPA/RONALD WITTEK

Hoffenheim's Andrej Kramaric (right) is congratulated by teammates after completing a hat trick against Hannover in a Bundesliga match on Friday, April 27, in Sinsheim, Germany. EFE-EPA/RONALD WITTEK

Pirmin Schwegler of Hannover (left) grabs the shirt of Hoffenheim's Steven Zuber during a Bundesliga match on Friday, April 27, in Sinsheim, Germany. EFE-EPA/RONALD WITTEK

Andrej Kramaric had a hat trick here Friday to lead 1889 Hoffenheim to a 3-1 triumph against visiting Hannover 96 and lift the hosts into fourth place in the Bundesliga.

With their fourth win in five matches, Hoffenheim vaulted over Bayer Leverkusen into the final Champions League berth, but Leverkusen have a game in hand and can reclaim the spot with a victory this weekend.