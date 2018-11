TSG 1899 Hoffenheim's Andrej Kramaric (L) scores a goal during the UEFA Champions League Group F soccer match between Olympique Lyonnais and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, in Lyon, France, Nov. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Olympique Lyonnais' Nabil Fekir reacts during the UEFA Champions League Group F soccer match between Olympique Lyonnais and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, in Lyon, France, Nov. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim's Pavel Kaderabek celebrates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League Group F soccer match between Olympique Lyonnais and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, in Lyon, France, Nov. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Pavel Kaderabek scored an injury time equalizer as Hoffenheim secured a 2-2 draw away at Lyon in their UEFA Champions League group F match on Wednesday night.

Lyon’s captain and France World Cup winner, Nabil Fekir, opened the scoring in the 19th minute for the home side, bundling in after the ball had ricocheted around the Hoffenheim penalty area.