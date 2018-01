Bremen's players celebrate the 1-1 goal by Bremen's Theodor Gebre Selassie Werder Bremen and TSG Hoffenheim in Bremen, Germany, Jan. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/FOCKE STRANGMANN

Hoffenheim's goalkeeper Oliver Baumann (L), Hoffenheim's Kevin Vogt (2-L) and Hoffenheim's Ermin Bicakcic (R) in action against Bremen's Ishak Belfodil (2-R) during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Werder Bremen and TSG Hoffenheim in Bremen, Germany, Jan. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/FOCKE STRANGMANN

Hoffenheim on Saturday squandered an opportunity to climb to the third spot of the German soccer league after a 1-1 away draw against Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga's 18th round.

Hoffenheim remains in the seventh position with 27 points, thanks to a solitary goal by Benjamin Hubner in the 39th minute.