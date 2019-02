Hertha Berlin's players celebrate with fans after defeating Borussia Moenchengladbach at Borussia-Park stadium in Moenchengladbach, Germany, on Feb. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/MORITZ MUELLER

Borussia Dortmund's players show their dejection after a German Bundesliga soccer match against Hoffenheim in Dortmund, Germany, on Feb. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Hoffenheim's players celebrate after scoring the 3-3 equalizer during a German Bundesliga soccer match against Borussia Dortmund in Dortmund, Germany, on Feb. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Borussia Dortmund's struggles continued in Bundesliga action here Saturday, with the first-placed club settling for a 3-3 draw after squandering a three-goal lead.

Since their 5-1 rout of Hannover 96 in late January, Dortmund are now winless in three straight matches, including a 1-1 away draw against Eintracht Frankfurt in league play and a 3-3 (4-2) loss on penalties to Werder Bremen in the round of 16 of the German Cup.