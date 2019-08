Martin Fuchs from Switzerland with Clooney 51 in action during the individual final day at the FEI European Jumping Championships in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, 25 August 2019. EPA-EFE/OLAF KRAAK

Winner Martin Fuchs (C) of Switzerland, second placed Ben Maher (L) of Britain and third placed Jos Verlooy (R) of Belgium react after the individual final day at the FEI European Jumping Championships in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, 25 August 2019. EPA-EFE/OLAF KRAAK

Martin Fuchs from Switzerland celebrates winning the individual final day at the FEI European Jumping Championships in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, 25 August 2019. EPA-EFE/OLAF KRAAK

Isabell Werth of Germany on Bella Rose in action during the Grand Prix Freestyle dressage event at the European Equestrian Championships in Rotterdam, Netherlands, on 24 August 2019. EFE/EPA/VINCENT JANNINK

Winner Isabell Werth (C), next to second-placed Dorothee Schneider (L) and third-placed Jessica von Bredow-Werndl (R), all of Germany, during the award ceremony for the Grand Prix Freestyle dressage competition at the European Equestrian Championships in Rotterdam, Netherlands, on 24 August 2019. EFE/EPA/VINCENT JANNINK

The Netherlands finished with the top medal haul at the European Equestrian Championships this year in the Dutch city of Rotterdam thanks to the success of its horses and riders in adapted classic dressage.

Following the host country in the total medal count were Germany with seven, Denmark with four, Norway with two golds and Great Britain with seven total medals, but just one gold.