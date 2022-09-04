Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won his home race at the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday to cement his massive lead at the top of the drivers’ championship.
Zandvoort (Netherlands), 04/09/2022.- Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing celebrates winning the Formula One Grand Prix of the Netherlands at the Zandvoort Circuit in Zandvoort, Netherlands, 04 September 2022. (Fórmula Uno, Países Bajos; Holanda) EFE/EPA/SEM VAN DER WAL
Zandvoort (Netherlands), 04/09/2022.- Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing crosses the finish line to win the Formula One Grand Prix of the Netherlands at the Zandvoort Circuit in Zandvoort, Netherlands, 04 September 2022. (Fórmula Uno, Países Bajos; Holanda) EFE/EPA/KOEN VAN WEEL
Zandvoort (Netherlands), 04/09/2022.- Spanish Formula One driver Carlos Sainz of Scuderia Ferrari pits during the Formula One Grand Prix of the Netherlands at Circuit Zandvoort, in Zandvoort, the Netherlands, 04 September 2022. (Fórmula Uno, Países Bajos; Holanda) EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA / POOL