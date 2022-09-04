Zandvoort (Netherlands), 04/09/2022.- Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing celebrates winning the Formula One Grand Prix of the Netherlands at the Zandvoort Circuit in Zandvoort, Netherlands, 04 September 2022. (Fórmula Uno, Países Bajos; Holanda) EFE/EPA/SEM VAN DER WAL

Zandvoort (Netherlands), 04/09/2022.- Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing crosses the finish line to win the Formula One Grand Prix of the Netherlands at the Zandvoort Circuit in Zandvoort, Netherlands, 04 September 2022. (Fórmula Uno, Países Bajos; Holanda) EFE/EPA/KOEN VAN WEEL